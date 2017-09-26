The Daily Evergreen

The Student News Site of Washington State University

1
Emails: Facing threats to med school, WSU disavows wolf researcher

2
Legislators ask WSU to suspend College Republicans

3
Photo of Stanford rapist in criminal justice textbook goes viral

4

WSU students charged in assaults Tuesday

5
CAHNRS conflicts undermining academic freedom, faculty say

Grant ends for safety orientation

JENNIFER FORSMANN, Evergreen contributor

Health and Wellness Services and Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse will take over funding for programs and campus resources previously covered by a Department of Justice...

September 26, 2017

Friday’s game limits campus parking lots

September 26, 2017

Sorority raises DACA renewal funds

September 26, 2017

Stray animals issue in Pullman, shelter says

September 26, 2017

Student arrested for assault at fraternity

September 26, 2017

Athletes address media in news conference ahead of USC

BRADEN JOHNSON, Evergreen reporter

Nearly three years since replacing Connor Halliday as the Cougars’ starting quarterback, redshirt senior Luke Falk’s legacy comes full circle when No. 5 USC rolls into Pullman on Friday. Falk made...

September 26, 2017

Soccer looks to bounce back against Buffaloes

September 26, 2017

Young swim team prepares for season

September 26, 2017

WSU rugby team strives for financial freedom

September 25, 2017

Fencing club increasing tournament play

September 25, 2017

Palouse musicians localize movie favorites

BRIANNI HENDERSON, Evergreen columnist

As films played in the background, the musicians played the pieces, keeping in perfect time with the visuals on the screen. “Music from the Palouse: Music at the Movies”...

September 21, 2017

Nomad art gallery starts in Pullman

September 21, 2017

Local play brings historical figure to life

September 21, 2017

Reel Rewind: Space out with space films

September 21, 2017

Mint Lit: Reading suggestions week 5

September 21, 2017

ORC demonstrated rec activities for beginners

SYDNEY BROWN, Evergreen reporter

The fourth annual Palouse Outdoor Festival, hosted by University of Idaho’s Outdoor Program and WSU’s Outdoor Recreation...

September 25, 2017

3-D Printing Club to build recycling program

September 25, 2017

Cats come to Sanctuary Yoga

September 22, 2017

New Cougar IV wine-tasting

September 22, 2017

Church adds diversity to Pullman

September 22, 2017

IRS overstepped power with data mining

RIDGE PETERSON, Evergreen columnist

Can you imagine if the tax man, in addition to collecting government revenue from you every year, also spied on you, wrote...

September 26, 2017

Reader reactions: Legislators ask WSU to suspend College Republicans

September 26, 2017

Reader reactions: End the stigma surrounding marijuana use

September 22, 2017

Gender-neutral restrooms are a right

September 22, 2017

Reader reactions: Greek community should take stronger role in clean up

September 21, 2017

